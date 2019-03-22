Brave effort but Saudi Arabian qualifiers exit

Muscat: Impressive in the two-day qualification event but for Saudi Arabia’s Ali al Khadrawi and Naif al Jadai reaching the Round of 32 proved one step too far in the Seamaster ITTF Challenge Plus Oman Open, here on Friday.

On the back foot right from the start of the match Ali al Khadrawi experienced a five games defeat at the hands of Austria’s Andreas Levenko (11-3, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8) while Naif al Jadai was shown the exit by eighth seed Gustavo Tsuboi (11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-2).

Trailing but Gerassimenko fights back

Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko was pushed hard in his opening encounter against Belarus’s Pavel Platonov with the No12 seed being forced to recover from a difficult situation. Falling 1-2 behind but Gerassimenko responded well, claiming the next three games in a row (11-7, 5-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6) to book his spot in the next stage of the competition.

Iranian competitors pass first test

Nima Alamian is through to the last 32 of the Men’s Singles tournament in Muscat after the No17 seed from Iran held off a strong challenge from Uzbekistan’s Zokhid Kenjaev (11-13, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-3). Fellow Iranian Noshad Alamiyan, seeded 19th, negotiated a more straightforward affair, beating Slovak opponent Thomas Keinath 4-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6).

Mixed association partnerships strike perfect chords

For the three mixed association pairs taking part in the opening round of the Women’s Doubles draw it was a story of success.

Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsien-Tzu and Marie Migot of France combined well to see off Singapore’s Wong Xinru and Zhang Wanling (11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4), Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut and USA’s Wu Yue outclassed the Belarusian duo of Nadezhda Bogdanova and Daria Trigolos (11-5, 19-17, 11-7) while Zauresh Akasheva and Magdalena Sikorska, of Kazakhstan and Poland respectively, accounted for Egypt’s Farah Abdel-Aziz and Reem El-Eraky (11-6, 11-8, 13-11).

Home advantage but Omani duo fall

Haitham al Mandhari and Asad al Raisi were left disappointed in the Men’s Doubles event with the host nation duo suffering defeat in the Round of 16 — unable to put a game on the scoreboard the Omani pair were beaten by Russia’s Denis Ivonin and Vladimir Sidorenko (11-1, 11-2, 11-6).