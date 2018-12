Billionare entreprenuer Richard Branson is “pretty confident” that his space tourism venture Virgin Galactic will send astronauts into space by Christmas. In an interview with CNN Business’ Rachel Crane, Branson stated that Galactic is on the verge of a major achievement and will send astronauts into space by Christmas. Earlier in 2018, the company resumed powered test flights of the rebuilt SpaceShipTwo, named VSS Unity. — IANS