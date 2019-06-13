Brand new style uniform launched for Oman Air cabin crew

MUSCAT: Oman Air cabin crew have been serving its guests with professionalism and confidence since the airline started operations in 1995. And they’ve always looked smart and stylish. Starting June 13, the airline’s ‘brand ambassador to the world’ — will continue their journey of graceful excellence as they step out in their brand new Oman Air uniforms.

Launching on London Heathrow (LHR), the new style uniform will be introduced across the network in phases.

As part of the Oman Air brand evolution, which saw the first major product enhancement through the introduction of its new First Class cabin last year on its newly delivered Boeing 787-9, Oman Air also launched its new Masterbrand video called “State of Wonder”.

The video aims to showcase the brand evolution of the Oman Air guest experience and also capture the inspiration from the beauty of the country as a unique destination. To continue to tell the story of Oman Air and the beauty of the Sultanate that it represents, five feature stories will also be progressively launched across all social media channels, the first one namely ‘State of Grace’, showcasing the design process and sophistication of the new Oman Air uniform.

Oman Air’s brand new line of cabin crew uniforms represent a sophisticated and spectacular evolution in style. Developed by Oman Air’s in-house product development and brand team, the new style elevates the Oman Air brand to new heights. At the same time, the design of the outfit and accessories are inspired by the Sultanate of Oman’s rich colours, culture, history and heritage. The most prominent design element in the new uniforms is the retention of the beautiful turquoise colour — inspired by the Sea of Oman. For the cabin crew, this turquoise tone evokes self-confidence and for the guests, symbolizes warmth and friendliness.

From the tailoring and fit of each outfit, to the quality of textiles and materials, colour combinations, as well as the Oman Air branding and design details; the new uniform’s designs have been carefully curated to align with Oman Air’s excellence in brand standards.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) explained, “Inspired by the rich elements of Oman, our new uniform is a testimony that style can be derived from our own inspiring landscapes and surroundings. It was a richly rewarding experience working on this project and we are very proud and excited to now introduce the brand new uniforms on our Oman Air flights.”

Oman Air stewardesses will wear a one-piece dress with a flattering and flowing cut that falls neatly below the knees. The cut and shades has been developed to ensure that it is both comfortable and elegant for various nationalities and profiles.

Oman Air guests will be able to distinguish its Cabin Directors on board through a darker teal shade for stewardesses in the same cut contrasted with a golden hatlet and veil. Stewards will showcase modern suit cut in the dark teal with a turquoise tie.

Male Cabin Directors will be easily distinguished with a grey vest and gold tie. After boarding, during flight, Oman Air stewardesses will remove their hatlets and veil and be ready to serve their guests with a dinner jacket during meal service and a contrasting floral scarf embodying all the seasonal colours of the country, from the beauty of the turquoise seat, the golden sunset and the magenta pinks of roses in the mountain bloom. — ONA

