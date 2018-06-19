Bram Schot to take over Audi after Stadler’s detention

WOLFSBURG: Bram Schot (pictured), the sales and marketing head at luxury German carmaker Audi, is to take over as chief executive, pending supervisory board approval, after police detained Rupert Stadler in connection with emissions scandal allegations, according to information received by media.

Schot, who is of Dutch origin, has been at the Volkswagen Group subsidiary since September last year.

Stadler is the first senior Audi executive to be detained.

The VW supervisory board was reported to be meeting at company headquarters in Wolfsburg to discuss the situation.

“The accused appeared before the investigating judge, who ordered him to be remanded in custody,” the Munich prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Stadler’s arrest.

He was held at his home on Monday morning before being brought before a court.

He has not so far made any statement, a spokesman for the Munich prosecutors said, adding that Stadler wanted first to speak to his lawyer.

A lawyer consultation is planned, with police questioning expected to begin on Wednesday at the earliest.

Stadler’s location has not been revealed. — dpa

