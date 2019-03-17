BP’s youth programme inspires next generation leaders

Muscat, MARCH 17 – The BP Young Adventurers Programme (BPYA), a leadership and development initiative for young adults from across the Middle East, completed this year’s final training camp, in Fujairah, this weekend. Over 430 young people were involved in seven camps over the summer period, the programme’s 19th successful year. Since 2000 more than 7,500 male and female students from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have enjoyed teamwork development, leadership training and physical challenges provided by BPYA. Participants take part in a variety of activities such as climbing and abseiling, mountain biking, sea-kayaking, raft building and team-building games, giving students the opportunity to try new experiences and develop new skills.

Each adventure training camp in Fujairah is facilitated by a team of ‘BP Guardians’, a combination of previous graduates of the programme and members of BP’s Middle East team. BP works with local schools, colleges, “The BP Young Adventurers is one of our flagship social investment programmes in the Middle East. The camps provide a challenging but safe environment to develop future national leaders. We challenge their thinking about barriers, encourage teamwork, draw out their creativity and enhance their self-confidence – all essential attributes in today’s dynamic world across the Middle East and further afield,” said Ahmad al Tamimi, BPYA project manager, former participant in the programme and regional adviser with BP in Abu Dhabi.

