BP trials protective digital vests in Oman

Muscat, March 31 – Global energy supermajor BP says it is testing a unique type of biometric vest designed to safeguard its oilfield staff from heat exposure during Oman’s hot summer months.

The energy firm announced in its newly published Annual Report for 2018 that the vest incorporates wearable technology that can alert safety officials if any field staff are suffering from heat stress.

“In Oman, where temperatures can reach 55°C, we are testing technologies such as biometric vests to protect our people working in high temperatures. Working in extreme heat can trigger fatigue, dehydration and stress – and this can affect safety and effective performance,” the company said in its Annual Report.

“The lightweight vest is designed to prevent this by monitoring location and core body temperature and transmitting data about heart and respiratory rates. It sends an alert if there is a potential concern or a real emergency. As technologies like these evolve, we will continue to trial them in our operations, so that we can roll out those that are the best fit,” it stated.

BP Oman — the energy giant’s local subsidiary — is the operator of Block 61 — home to the Khazzan tight gas development in central Oman. Phase 1 of the mammoth project, which was brought into operation in September 2017, presently supplies around 1 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of natural gas into the government gas system, along with 25,000 barrels per day of condensate. The BP Oman partnership is currently developing Ghazeer — representing Phase 2 of the project — which is due to come on stream in early 2021.

According to BP, a data card embedded in the biometric vest transmits measurements of the wearer’s heart rate to his or her smartphone. The lightweight vest, which clings to the wearer’s body in places, is also capable of transmitting electrocardiograms, skin temperature, respiratory rate, location details, and so on.

“Each vest is programmed individually following a health examination of the wearer. If the crew member’s Heat Strain Index (HSI exceeds his or her individual parameters, the smartphone sends a text and email alert to the rig medic and health and safety lead. An amber code indicates potential concern; a red code, a true emergency,” BP added in an earlier report on the initiative.

