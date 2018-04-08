BP to develop second phase of Khazzan gas field

Business Reporter –

BP announced yesterday that, together with its partner the Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production, has approved the development of Ghazeer, the second phase of the giant Khazzan gas field in Oman.

The final investment decision (FID) for Ghazeer follows the successful start-up of Khazzan’s first phase of development in September 2017. This project, which started production ahead of schedule and under budget, is now producing at design capacity of around 1 billion cubic feet of gas a day (bcf/d) and around 35,000 barrels a day of condensate.

Yousuf al Ojaili, President of BP Oman said: “Following the successful startup of Khazzan, we are pleased to announce the sanction of Ghazeer, BP’s first project FID of 2018.

Through the transfer of industry-leading skills and technology from BP’s global portfolio, we look forward to further developing this gas field that is expected to support Oman’s energy needs for many decades to come.”

The Ghazeer project is expected to come on-stream in 2021 and deliver an additional 0.5 bcf/d and over 15,000 bpd condensate production. Drilling on the first three development wells has begun, following appraisal drilling on Ghazeer last year.

Initial construction work has already started at Khazzan to accommodate a third gas train and associated infrastructure.

The Khazzan and Ghazeer developments are expected to deliver total production of 10.5 tcf of gas and around 350 million barrels of condensate through the end of concession.

