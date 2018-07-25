BP programme celebrates 25 years with new Omani graduates

MUSCAT, JULY 25 – Over 5,200 people have joined BP’s graduate programme known as the ‘Challenge programme’ over the last 25 years. Since being introduced to BP Oman, over 60 young people have graduated from the programme. This month, thirteen more of Oman’s most talented have successfully graduated and are now set for rewarding and varied careers with one of the globe’s largest international energy companies. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Challenge graduate programme and a special commemorative ceremony was held on July 24 at BP Oman’s headquarters in Muscat, where the graduates were presented with their certificates by Salim al Aufi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas.

“This is an exciting programme, it’s very rigorous, structured and well managed through real jobs and assignments to get these graduates up to speed. My hat goes off to the mentors and coaches who give up their valuable time to invest in these young people, an important part of this programme’s success,” Al Aufi said. The programme demonstrates BP’s commitment to developing its people and, in Oman, to providing opportunities for talented youth and supporting His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ Royal commitment to create 25, 000 jobs in the Sultanate.

The graduates have tailored career plans, with the scheme offering hands-on work experience in their specialist area while at the same time allowing them to build skills in other disciplines. Once the three-year programme is completed, they move to a range of positions within BP. The 2017 cohort includes graduates in various functions including Finance, Operations, Projects, Wells and Reservoir Development with the new recruits joining in September 2018.

BP is passionate about developing its people and in addition to its successful graduate programme, the company also offers international assignment opportunities. Mohammed al Maamari, Drilling Engineer was the first graduate from the programme in 2010 and is now working aboard on assignment, he will bring back best practices which will only contribute to the continuous improvement of BP Oman.

“BP’s Challenge Programme is an industry leading graduate development programme and I was lucky enough to be the first Omani Challenger. The programme did not just develop my technical competency but has equally allowed me to improve on my interpersonal skills. This, I believe, is what distinguishes the challenge programme from other graduate programmes”.

The Challenge programme began in the early 1990s by BP in the UK in response to the dilemma of an increasingly ageing workforce. In 2010, it was launched as a pilot initiative in Oman and has continued ever since.

The competency-based programme is designed to prepare graduates for responsible roles across BP Oman’s business. In addition, it helps bring consistency in leadership development and technical development of graduates across the wider company.

