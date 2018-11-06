BP Oman launches new $5 million Social Investment Programme

Business Reporter –

Muscat, NOV 6 –

BP Oman has launched the fifth annual edition of its unique social investment programme (SIP), with formalities held in Muscat yesterday.

The $5 million investment programme is launched in collaboration with Ministry of Oil & Gas and BP’s partner Oman Oil Company for Explorations & Production (OOCEP). The programme will focus on three key themes: education, enterprise development and energy sustainability.

“Our social investment programme is aligned with the Sultanate’s vision to develop Omani capabilities and is part of the company’s strategy towards ‘in country value’ initiatives. The programme’s broad scope enables us to reach and impact a diverse audience of people within the fields of energy sustainability, education and enterprise development.” Yousuf al Ojaili, BP Oman President said.

The 2018/2019 social investment programme will feature 19 initiatives and 14 partners, with Destination Sustainability acting as the implementing partner. The programme is focused on engaging all ages and genders, giving everyone equal opportunities for growth, which BP believes will lead to empowering Omanis and support the nation in its efforts towards a self-sufficient and progressive future.

Educational initiatives will be delivered to a wide range of age groups with the spotlight on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), and skills for life. Technology initiatives will include 3D printing and augmented reality activities. Enterprise development activities have been designed to target start-ups, students with business ideas, and graduates of entrepreneurship programmes. In energy sustainability, the focus will be on activities that concentrate on higher education institutes and potential SMEs in the energy sector. These programmes will be aligned with BP’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and its energy transition agenda.

“The future needs a steady stream of talented people with strong foundations who will continue to drive progress and innovation to solve the challenges that we will all face in years to come. We’re excited to have increased our educational programmes from 13 to 15 and pleased we are able to support BP’s broader ambition to reduce our carbon footprint through our energy sustainability programme,” Shamsa al Rawahi, Social Investment Manager.

The signing was attended by BP Oman’s President Eng Yousuf al Ojaili, and several new partners including the Ministry of Education, Sultan Qaboos University, the National Museum and Children’s Public Library.

BP Oman’s social investment programme started in 2014 with the objective to support sustainable socio-economic development in the local community, directly targeting young Omanis, entrepreneurs and the community in which BP operates. Since its inception the programme has benefitted over 33,000 people.

