BP bids for Oman solar projects

Marking its maiden foray into the renewables space in the Sultanate, energy major BP has revealed that it is participating in a competitive tender for the development of a 500 MW utility-scale solar photovoltaic project being procured by the state-owned Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) in Ibri in Dhahirah Governorate. Separately, the international energy giant is also bidding for Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) contract for the development of a 100 MW solar PV scheme planned at Amal in the south of its concession.

The revelations came at the Ministry of Oil & Gas briefing held at the Institute of Oil & Gas (instOG) in the Innovation Park Muscat (IPM), Al Khoudh, yesterday.

BP Oman President Yusuf al Ojaili (pictured) said prequalification documents for the two projects were submitted by Lightsource BP, a new joint venture established by BP with Lightsource — Europe’s largest solar developer — last December. It follows BP’s acquisition of a 43 per cent stake in Lightsource to create a new energy producer. “We hope to take the two projects beyond the prequalification stage and then submit the bids,” said Al Ojaili. “This represents our efforts to integrate our business across the world, including Oman, while looking at lower carbon or even zero carbon energy projects.”

In his presentation, Al Ojaili also noted that BP Oman — the joint venture with Oman Oil Company (OOC) — has commenced the drilling of its first developmental well in Ghazeer, which represents Phase 2 of the JV’s multibillion dollar project to unlock the tight gas potential of Block 61.

Share on: WhatsApp