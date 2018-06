LONDON: BP is buying Britain’s top electric vehicle charging firm Chargemaster and will initially roll out its ultra-fast chargers across its filling station network in the UK before turning its attention to China’s rapidly growing market.

Oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell and carmakers Volkswagen and Daimler have also made investments in the electric vehicle (EV) market, whose growth is being driven by a shift from polluting fossil fuels.

Like its rivals Shell and France’s Total, BP is planning to use its vast global network of filling stations to carve out a position in the EV market, with demand for petrol forecast to peak as early as the end of next decade.

“We want to have a leading position in the UK whatever fuel choice our customers have,” Tufan Erginbilgic, head of BP downstream, said after the company announced the £130 million ($170 million) acquisition of Chargemaster.

BP forecasts that the global EV fleet will soar to more than 300 million by 2040, from just 1 million in 2016, and said it plans to deploy ultra-fast 150 kw chargers able to deliver 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes across its 1,200 petrol stations in Britain over the next 12 months. — Reuters

