Bounced cheques top cases referred to Public Prosecution

Muscat: Issues related to bounced cheques topped the total number of cases referred to the Public Prosecution in 2018, according to details revealed to the media on Wednesday.

Of the 2,7672 cases referred to Public Prosecution in 2018, there were 4,715 cases related to bounced cheques, 2,328 cases related to robbery and 1,163 related to traffic accidents. The number of cases referred to Public Prosecution dropped by 37.9 per cent in 2018, compared with the figures of 2014.

Other cases referred to Public Prosecution were related to drugs trafficking, labour law violations, hurting the dignity of others, violations of the Consumer Protection and Foreigners Residency laws and breach of trust.