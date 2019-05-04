Bottom-placed Sur, Shabab and Majees fail to register crucial wins

MUSCAT, May 4 – Sur, Al Shabab and Majees failed to score the much needed victories that are required to secure their presence at the top domestic league as all the above three teams are positioned at the bottom of the league table after suffering defeats against Oman club, Saham and Al Rustaq respectively, in the 22nd round of the Omantel League. The HM Cup Champions Sur suffered its third consecutive loss in the league after a 3-1 defeat against Oman club. At Seeb Stadium on Friday night, Sur’s defeat came even as they are positioned in a precarious situation with relegation threatening them as they possess just 16 points at the 13th place.

The loss has also made Sur’s situation very complicated as they have to win all the remaining rounds and wait for the other results which could help them stay at the top of the domestic league. On the other hand, Oman club players succeeded to capture the crucial winning points and increase their tally to 23 points and at the 11th place. Oman club’s Admeer, was the star of the match as he netted two goals for the team from the three and supported his team to stay safe temporarily from the drop zone. Beside Admeer’s goal, Doglas scored the second goal while the Sur’s consolation goal came through Abdul Latif Selghini in the second half.

Al Shabab failed to score a victory against Saham as they lost the match 2-1 at Sohar Sports Complex. Barka club are one of the teams within the danger zone to be relegated as they are positioned in the 12th place with 20 points only.

A victory was crucial for Al Shabab but they had to be satisfied with a stalemate and find solutions in the upcoming rounds. Saham’s victory pushed them to compete with the three teams at the top of the league order. Saham have 35 points from 22 games.

Al Rustaq strengthened their presence at the top of the domestic league through registering a crucial 1-0 win over Majees. Ahmed al Ghafri netted the winning goal for Al Rustaq and helps his team to raise their kitty to 31 points at fifth place. Batinah and Majees are very close to relegation into the first division league as well after a one-year presence in the Omantel League.

At the Sohar sports Complex, Sohar snatched a key 1-0 win over the fourth placed Al Nahdha. Batinah’s victory helped them reach 30 points at the seventh place while Buraimi’s representative dropped into fourth place at 34 points after being third for many rounds.

Suwaiq win

In matches held on Saturday, Al Suwaiq beat Mirbat 2-0 while Muscat and Al Oruba played out a 1-1 draw.

Related