SALALAH: Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, received in his office on Monday captain of the Spanish ship Meteoro, which is currently visiting Salalah Port. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations. They also discussed issues of common concern to the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by José Antonio Bordallo, Spanish Ambassador to the Sultanate, and the Spanish Military Attaché. — ONA

Related