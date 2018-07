JEDDAH: The Higher Security Committee between the Sultanate and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) held a meeting in Jeddah within the framework of the security cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries. The Omani side was chaired by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, while the Saudi side was led by Deputy Minister of Interior Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Daoud. The committee discussed means of enhancing the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the security and police areas of common concern. — ONA

Related