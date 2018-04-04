Boost to military ties with Austria

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Wednesday Maj Gen Ochmar Kumanda, Chief of the Defence Staff in the Austrian Republic and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed fields of the military cooperation between the two friendly countries and discussed several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and the delegation accompanying the guest.

VISITS NDC: Maj Gen Ochmar and his accompanying delegation also visited the National Defence College (NDC).

The guest was accompanied by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF). They were greeted upon their arrival at the College’s head quarters at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj by Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, NDC Commandant and Brigadier Mohammed bin Yaarub al Saifi, NDC Assistant Commandant.

The visiting delegation was briefed on the NDC, its facilities and the modern equipment that contribute in achieving the NDC’s vision in preparing the national leadership cadres.

The delegation viewed the NDC’s various halls that are designed according to the latest specifications and provided with the best educational systems and multi-purpose electronic networks. — ONA

