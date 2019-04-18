Boost to defence ties with Pakistan

MUSCAT: The State Council on Thursday received a military delegation from the National Defence University (NDU) of Pakistan, led by Maj Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as part of its current visit to the Sultanate. Majid Said Salim al Rawahi, Said Ali Salim al Kalbani and Nasser Rashid Hamed al Bahri, members of the Council, received the delegation at the Council building in Al Bustan.

Majid Said Salim al Rawahi welcomed the visiting delegation, and stressed that the strong relations between the Sultanate and Pakistan, developed through mutual visits contribute to enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields.

He pointed to the importance of joint progress between the military and academic forces in both countries, in addition to securing and activating cooperation and exchange of experiences.

Al Rawahi gave an overview of the development of the Shura march in the Sultanate and the role of the Council of State in national action.

Maj Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, expressed their happiness in visiting the Sultanate, praising the comprehensive development in all fields, wished the nation continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The NDU delegation watched a documentary film about the Council, through which they learned about its functions and competencies.

