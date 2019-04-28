Books are precious gifts to the world…

The love of reading, as a habit, is a gift that is not given to many people; especially reading books or novels. However, it is obvious today that reading from various sources of knowledge is becoming a habit for many people of different ages. Reading books, newspapers,

magazines, novels or even reading e-books on mobiles or computers is becoming a must-to-do daily task for lot of people.

Despite the addiction to modern technology and social media nowadays, still there are people who never quit their habit of starting the day with reading. Newspapers, books and novels are most popular and widely read by people in offices, coffee shops or at home; as some love reading before going to bed. Speaking of this note, are you a reading enthusiast?! Or perhaps someone who regards reading as a passion who cannot survive without!

Just think of those who are addicted to reading; they never skip a day without reading at least a few pages of a book. Their life is meaningless without the blessing of a book being kept in their cars, bedrooms, offices.

Always book lovers never go to bed alone! They have the company of a book! Only books make their day! Perhaps they believe in the saying: “Let books be your dining table, and you shall be full of delights. Let them be your mattress, and you shall sleep restful nights.”

As the world celebrated the World Book Day a few days back, let’s think aloud and evaluate ourselves; Are we real readers? Are we reading enough? In other words, how much we care about reading as parents, students or professionals? Sometimes you see people of different ages at book fairs grabbing books, stories, references and other educational material, but do they read all of these? I don’t think so!

For some, visiting a book fair is a kind of entertainment to enjoy their time or out of curiosity. Even though, it

is very thrilling to see individuals, parents and groups of school students visiting book fairs.

Purchasing books is always good; definitely they will be of real value and good use someday sooner or later. Possibly, the love of owning

books could be another reason behind people buying books and other reading collaterals.

During book fairs, it is a good time of course to urge students and children realise the value of books and significance of reading as a habit. Getting children to a book fair is an efficient dose of encouragement for them; allow them to choose the books and stories they like. Through this experience, teachers and parents should encourage children to love reading and make it a habit.

Generally, the biggest pleasure comes from what we read, not from on what we read. The real difference lies in our attitude towards reading. It has been said that there is a great difference between an eager man who wants to read a book and the tired man who wants a book to read. It’s always our passion and interest that reflects on how much daily we read and what we read.

Hence, book fairs mark one of the most significant cultural gatherings happening every now and then to revive people’s passion of reading.

However, these fairs should bring along other cultural and reading activities for adults, kids and school students. With full recognition of the significance of written works, new activities shall be added in the agenda of book fairs to make the event more attractive and insightful.

Visual sessions on cartoons or documentary movies and entertaining educational activities, to name a few, could be integrated to make it real enlightening and different every time. In a bid to make book fairs and cultural occasions fruitful, concerned parties should join hands to bring expertise and mutual benefits for the organisers and the public alike.

Just a note; the World Book Day passed without being celebrated as a remarkable occasion in the country!

