Book on yoga released

MUSCAT: Vyaniti Yoga celebrated the 4th International Yoga Day (IYD) on June 9 by releasing a book on yoga.

The book titled ‘12 steps to great health’ written by Prema Nagesh and co-authored by Dr Viswapurna was released at the Indian embassy by Indramani Pandey, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate.

Prema says the book shares experiences of self study and makes the participants study about the 12 steps for three months and also focuses on therapeutic benefits of yoga. During the occasion, Vyaniti Yoga celebrated 4th IYD 2018. The event also raised an awareness on yoga to beat and prevent cancer.

More than 100 people participated and gained knowledge on yoga as complete way of taking care of health.

They discussed on right breathing techniques in day-to-day life. Right breathing and pranayama helps in healing and to prevent many disease.

Demonstrators Ranjana Josi and Meenakshi Srinivasan, encouraged participants to practice yoga daily and pranayama as a daily routine, for improved health.

Related