Book on State Council unveiled

Muscat, March 9 – State Council on Saturday issued a commemorative book entitled “The Council Memories” featuring its work over two decades. It has photographs and a summary of Council’s activities. The book commences with extract from the Royal speech of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos delivered at the inauguration of the Council of Oman on December 27, 1997, where His Majesty said: “The establishment of the State Council to work side by side with the Majlis Ash’shura towards achieving the nation’s goals is another step forward along the path of co-operation between the government and the citizens, which aims to ensure greater prosperity, progress and development, the multiplicity of views and ideas which serve the public interest and enrich the development process.”

The book includes the speech of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, wherein he stresses that the Council of Oman (comprising State Council and Majlis Ash’shura) is one of the most distinguishing manifestation of Oman’s modern political history. It represents a pillar of the state institutions and law in the Sultanate, embodies the aspirations of society, and is an exercise of the lofty directives of His Majesty the Sultan.

