Bombardier to cut 5,000 jobs in restructuring

Montreal: Canadian aircraft and transport company Bombardier will cut 5,000 jobs globally and sell off its aging turboprop line in a bid to “streamline” operations, the struggling firm announced.

The seven per cent reduction of its workforce across the organisation will occur over the next 12 to 18 months, while key aerospace engineering team members will be redeployed to its booming business jet segment. The cuts will be concentrated in the aerospace business and will affect 3,000 workers in Canada, company spokesman Simon Letendre said. Bombardier has had to slash more than 15,000 jobs in its aerospace and rail divisions around the world since 2015. The Montreal-based group also announced the sale of “non-core assets” totalling around $900 million, including the Q Series medium range turboprop aircraft program and the de Havilland trademark, which was sold for some $300 million to a Canadian investment fund. — AFP

