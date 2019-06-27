Muscat: An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark airport in the United States made an emergency landing in Stansted Airport following a bomb threat, the airline said. The airline said that the affected plane, flight AI 191 from the Indian city of Mumbai to Newark Airport in the United States “made a precautionary landing” in the UK due to the incident.

Later, the airline officials informed that the bomb threat on an Air India passenger aircraft flying to the United States on Thursday was a hoax, an official at the state-run airline told Reuters, adding that the plane is back in the air.

A hoax call was received at Mumbai airport, the official said, adding that there is no security threat.