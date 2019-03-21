World 

Boeing develops software for its 737 Max aircraft

Oman Observer , ,

Washington: Boeing has developed new flight control software for its 737 Max aircraft following two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“Boeing has also developed flight training related to this programme,” the department said in a statement last night. “The software installation and training review is a management priority.”

The order to suspend the use of the 737Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft is still in force.

A number of countries suspended the use of 737 Max after the crash in Ethiopia on March 10 that left 157 dead. –ONA

 

You May Also Like

Man, woman arrested over Gatwick drone chaos

Oman Observer Comments Off on Man, woman arrested over Gatwick drone chaos

Displaced brace for long wait as Mayon rumbles on

Oman Observer Comments Off on Displaced brace for long wait as Mayon rumbles on

Iraqi authorities slowly untangle IS bureaucratic legacy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iraqi authorities slowly untangle IS bureaucratic legacy