Boeing develops software for its 737 Max aircraft

Washington: Boeing has developed new flight control software for its 737 Max aircraft following two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“Boeing has also developed flight training related to this programme,” the department said in a statement last night. “The software installation and training review is a management priority.”

The order to suspend the use of the 737Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft is still in force.

A number of countries suspended the use of 737 Max after the crash in Ethiopia on March 10 that left 157 dead. –ONA