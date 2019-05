Muscat: The authorities have found the bodies of two of the six members of an expatriate family who went missing from Wadi Bani Khalid on Sunday.

According to the Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA), the first body was found on Tuesday morning and the second one on Wednesday.

Search efforts to underway to find other members of the family in the Wadi Bani Khalid area of the South Sharqiyah governorate.