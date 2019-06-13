BMW posts 4.6 per cent sales growth, thanks to China boost

MUNICH: BMW continued to see sales of its core brand grow in May, selling 181,888 cars — a year-on-year increase of 4.6 per cent.

Sales across the whole BMW group, which also includes Mini and Rolls-Royce, rose 3.2 per cent in May, the German carmaker announced on Thursday.

BMW’s new urban SUVs from the X model series in particular gave the Munich-based company a strong boost, especially in China, where BMW has been producing the new X3 locally for several months now and no longer has to import them.

“With this positive result, we are clearly seeing the impact of our model rollout,” BMW sales director Pieter Nota said. Combined Mini and BMW sales in China, the world’s biggest car market,also increased by almost a third in May.

The company seems to be bucking a lull in Chinese sales, and is al so closing the sales gap with its competitor Daimler. In the first five months of 2019, BMW sold 872,000 vehicles, while Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz, sold over 938,000 units. — dpa

