Blueprint for China-Arab ties is focus of 8th ministerial meeting

MUSCAT: China and Arab states are expected to have in-depth discussions on how to jointly advance the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the Eighth Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF), which will be held in Beijing, tomorrow, July 10.

The meeting will also seek to strengthen overall cooperation with a view to drawing up a blueprint for China-Arab relations in the new era.

The meeting will be attended by Emir Sabah al Ahmed al Jaber al Sabah of Kuwait, representatives from 21 Arab countries and the Secretary-General of the Arab League. China’s President Xi Jingping will address the opening ceremony.

China and Arab countries share a long history of exemplary interactions. The past 2,000 years have witnessed uninterrupted exchanges between the Chinese and Arab peoples through land and sea links, which facilitated mutual learning between two great civilisations.

Since the mid-20th century, we have supported each other in our respective struggles for national independence and development, writing a new chapter of friendship and cooperation.

The inception of the CASCF in 2004 has further upgraded China-Arab relations by adding a new driver in addition to the bilateral channels, and has accelerated the growth of China-Arab cooperation.

As president Xi aptly puts it, China and Arab countries, who are natural partners in Belt and Road cooperation, need to follow the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit, and seek greater synergy in our respective pursuits of national renewal. The visionary guidance and commitment coming from our leaders have lent a fresh impetus to China-Arab relations.

At the forthcoming meeting, China and Arab countries will follow the guidance of our leaders, explore ways to advance future-oriented cooperation centred around BRI and further upgrade China-Arab relations.

China and Arab countries will become partners in promoting peace and stability. We need to strengthen coordination, continue to support each other on issues of major interests and core concerns, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

We should promote political settlement of hotspot issues and uphold common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security as we strive to restore peace and tranquillity in the Middle East at an early date and do our share in bringing about a world of prosperity and stability.

China and Arab countries will become partners in pursuing reform, development and shared prosperity. We need to support each other in exploring development paths tailored to national conditions. We can achieve common progress and development by tapping into our respective strengths and needs, by seeking synergy of our development strategies at a faster pace, and by increasing experience sharing on governance. In our pursuit of development, we must stay committed to a people-centred approach and deliver more benefits to our peoples.

China and Arab countries will become partners in conducting practical cooperation for win-win outcomes. We need to follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, as we broaden cooperation in infrastructure, aviation satellite and energy and carry out key projects such as ports and industrial parks.

China looks forward to signing with more Arab countries the MoU on Belt and Road cooperation to take our practical cooperation to a higher level.

China and Arab countries will become partners in championing cultural exchanges and mutual learning. We will encourage more people-to-people exchanges and deepen cooperation in science, education, culture, health and information. By building more bridges for interactions, we will enhance mutual understanding and friendship between our peoples and contribute to the progress of human civilisation.

A new blueprint brings new hope. A new beginning heralds new achievements. I am convinced that the giant ship of China-Arab friendship and cooperation will ride the wave towards a bright future.

(Wang Yi, the author, is State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China).

