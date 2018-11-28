Front Stories Head stories 

Blood donation drive sets record

Oman Observer

The National Blood Donation Initiative set a Guinness record on Tuesday, with the number of blood donors and commitments reaching 5,555 within eight hours. The campaign broke the earlier record of 3,034 donors set in India. Ahmed Jamal al Din Jabar, Arbitrator of the Guinness World Records, announced the new record. The initiative was organised by the Fellowship Fund of Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Blood Donation Services Department in the Ministry of Health.

