Blood donation drive at National University

MUSCAT: National University of Science and Technology organised a blood donation campaign titled “Save A Life”. The campaign was part of the university’s efforts to serve the community and to promote social awareness about donating blood to save lives. The campaign also saw a significant turnout by students and staff. The General Directorate of Blood Bank Services at the Ministry of Health also praised the role played by the university in promoting blood donation.

