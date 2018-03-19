Blood donation campaign in Qurayat on March 24

YAHYA ALSALMANI –

MUSCAT, March 19 –

The volunteer team in Wilayat of Qurayat has already completed all preparations for organising a ‘Blood donation campaign.’ Several organisations such as Wali Qurayat office, health departments, schools and sports teams will participate in the annual event.

The campaign will be held in the headquarters of Oman Women’s Association in Qurayat, on March 24 and receive the donors from 9:30 am till 4 pm. The campaign reflects the concept of the real cooperation between the administrative, educational, health departments and the locals in Qurayat.

Khalid al Jabri, the campaign’s supervisor, told the Observer that ‘the blood donation initiative in Qurayat is ranked one of the vital methods which looks after the needs of the Department of Health Services.’ Al Jabri, who is always keen to donate blood, indicates that ‘the number of blood donors in 2017 was 1,231. Our current initiative is organised within the framework of an annual plan involving the various official bodies in Qurayat.’ The organisers expect over 2,000 donors who will be part of this campaign. It is expected that the number of participants who will take part in campaign will be greater than last year,’ he added.

The organisers have already received positive reactions from the residents and different authorities. “We would like to express our thanks to the intensive advertising campaigns that have been distributed throughout the local press as well as social media”, Al Jabri added.

The campaign will also serve to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their voluntary services.

“Blood is an important resource, both for planned treatments and urgent interventions. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life, and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. Blood is also vital for treating the wounded during emergencies and has an essential, life-saving role in maternal and perinatal care”, a specialist in the health sector said.

The campaign also has educational goals. It will attempt to raise the awareness level since the donation is an important action. Its main objectives are ‘to build wider public awareness of the need for committed, year-round blood donation, in order to maintain adequate supplies and achieve a self-sufficiency of blood.’

