Blessed by HM the Sultan, Sayyid Fahd to honour GCC civil service, administrative development competencies

Muscat: Blessed by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, will patronize on Wednesday a ceremony honouring the competencies in the civil service and administrative development sectors in the Gulf Cooperation Council at Al Bustan Palace Hotel Muscat.

The honouring ceremony will be attended by a number of their highnesses, Ministers, Heads of GCC Civil Service and Administrative Development Agencies, Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General and Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to the Sultanate.

(30) Senior management figures will be honored with GCC medal in Civil Service and Administrative Development at the ceremony, (5) figures from each country, in recognition of the efforts of the GCC civil service employees to achieve the aspirations of the GCC leaders, to promote the Gulf overall development fields and maintain the achieved gains. –ONA