BJP set to form full majority government, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that the BJP will again get a full majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, and it will be the “first instance of a party getting an absolute majority after a full term”.

“My overall thinking is that a full majority government will be formed again after winning the Lok Sabha elections. It is going to happen for the first time. This is the big thing in itself,” Modi told the media at the BJP headquarters here.

This is also the first time that the elections were fought on the basis of a pre-decided plan, he said in his first press conference during his five-year tenure.

Modi has been repeatedly criticised by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders for not addressing a single press conference since he took oath as the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s announcement came two days ahead of the final phase of the staggered Lok Sabha battle and less than a week before votes are counted.

Addressing the conference with BJP President Amit Shah, Modi also contended that the earlier governments were “formed on the basis of circumstances”.

“Either those governments got majority because of any dynastic tradition or any other reason. But it happened for the first time in 2014 when public made the decision to give full majority to another party. The second opportunity is being given again in 2019.”

Noting that there has been very “satisfying experience” for him in this election, Modi said he went to the public only to thank them for their support.

“My campaign in this election has been a thanksgiving campaign for the support given to me by the people. I expressed thanks to everyone.

“I also sought people’s support and blessings to continue the journey of honesty. Now I am seeing the people giving their blessings to me more than that they offered me in 2014.”

Referring to his 2014 election victory, Modi said: “On May 16 the results came out. And on May 17 there was a big casualty. Those who were power hungry and those into betting suffered a biggest loss.”

“At that time, a huge casualty was the betting syndicate. The syndicate suffered losses in crores… because betting had been run for Congress’ 150 seats and BJP’s 218 seats.”

He said the people had decided to put the BJP in power again. He said the new government will start work as soon as possible. Modi said he thought there was a “new culture of governance in India”.

“We are proud of our achievements. We must influence the world because our democracy is so much vibrant.”

Earlier, the IPL (Indian Premier League) had to be shifted outside India. “But today, there has been celebration of Ramadan, IPL, Easter, Hanuman Jayanti,

Ram Jayanti, Navaratri, examination of children and elections at the same time.”

The Prime Minister, however, didn’t take a single question from the media and passed on the one question addressed to BJP President calling himself a “disciplined soldier” of the party.

“Not me. We don’t speak in front of the President,” the Prime Minister said. — IANS

Related