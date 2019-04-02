Business 

Bitcoin hits $5,000 after 20pc surge

Oman Observer

LONDON: Bitcoin briefly touched $5,000 on Tuesday, its highest level since late November, while other cryptocurrencies also surged. On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, Bitcoin rose as much as 20 per cent in Asian trading to briefly touch the $5,000 mark before settling at $4,730 by 07:00 GMT, up 14 per cent on the day; still its biggest one-day gain since April of last year.
Ethereum’s ether and Ripple’s XRP, two other large cryptocurrencies, also jumped higher. It was not immediately clear what was behind the rally in virtual currency prices. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Illegal miners try their luck in Mozambique ruby rush

Oman Observer Comments Off on Illegal miners try their luck in Mozambique ruby rush

Japan, Myanmar resume imports of Omani crude

Oman Observer Comments Off on Japan, Myanmar resume imports of Omani crude

US and Indonesia seek to cut trade and investment barriers

Oman Observer Comments Off on US and Indonesia seek to cut trade and investment barriers