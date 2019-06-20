Biotechnology regulations under study

MUSCAT: The final draft of the study on the “promulgation of a law to regulate the uses of biotechnology and its products and the protection of genetic data in the Sultanate” was reviewed at the State Council’s special committee meeting on Thursday.

The 10th meeting presided over by head of the committee Dr Wafa Salim Ali al Harrasy was attended by the committee members and the Secretariat staff. The study aims to prepare the general framework of necessary legislation to identify and regulate the use of biotechnology and its products in the Sultanate and formulate legislation to provide legal protection to genetic data to members of the community.

It also aims to protect genetic data of plants and animals and its uses in the Sultanate and provide biosafety in the Sultanate to ensure a safe level of human, animal, plant and environmental health.

During the meeting, the minutes of the previous meeting and the follow-up report of the decisions taken were approved.

