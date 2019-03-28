Bin Omirah Award launched

MUSCAT: The Muscat International Ophthalmology Conference (MIOC), organised by the Armed Force Hospital in cooperation with the Oman Ophthalmic Society (OOS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) began on Thursday at the Oman Conventions & Exhibition Centre under the patronage of HH Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad bin Tareq al Said.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health stressed that such conferences are enriching the medical knowledge and skills that will develop the health services in the Sultanate. He added that ophthalmology is constantly developing, in which the Muscat International Ophthalmology Conference, in the presence of a number of competencies, touches upon the latest development in ophthalmology.

Dr Rashid al Saeedi, Head of the MIOC organising committee, in his address pointed out that number of international academy and societies are participating in the Conference this year including the American Academy of Ophthalmology along with the Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian, Libyan and Yemeni societies.

He also added that the Conference will include training labs to carry out rare eye operations by using animals eyes and the same modern equipment in order to get used to using the same tools and devices.

The opening ceremony included a 3D video presentation of the life of the Omani Doctor, Rashid bin Omirah and his scientific contributions. It also included a hologram video presentation about the science of medicine and the ophthalmology in Oman from the middle times to the blessed renaissance.

HH Sayyid Taimor bin Asad bin Tariq Al Said launched the Dr Bin Omirah Award, which is the first of its kind in the field of medicine at the national level. The Award was granted unanimously for a number of Omani and international doctors namely Dr Ali Mohammed Moosa, Dr Ghazi Omar Al Zubaidi, Dr Abdullah Mohammed Al Riyami for their contributions in the medical field in the Sultanate along with Prof Anselm Kampik and Dr Siefried Priglinger.

The chief guest also inaugurated the exhibition of the medical products and modern technologies used in treating various eyes diseases.

The Conference includes medical simulation labs for several surgeries, as well as conducting awareness sessions for the general public today from 4 pm to 7 pm.