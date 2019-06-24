Main Oman 

Bin Alawi receives American official

Muscat: Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Ministry received at the ministry on Monday Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State.

The meeting reviewed the existing bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the United States and discussed means of enhancing them in various fields to serve the interests of the two countries.

The meeting touched on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views regarding them. The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation to enhance security and stability in the region and the world.

The meeting was attended by a number of Foreign Ministry officials from the Omani side and attended by Marc Sievers US Ambassador accredited to the Sultanate. –ONA

 

 

