Bilateral ties with UK reviewed

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Monday Admiral Sir Philip Jones, Chief of the Naval Staff in the United Kingdom (UK) and his accompanying delegation.

Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest, who expressed his delight to visit the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed march of the good historic relations binding the Sultanate and the UK in all fields and means of promoting them to serve the joint interests, besides touching on a number of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the UK

appointed Ambassador to the Sultanate.

VISITS MSC: Admiral Sir Philip Jones and his accompanying delegation accompanied by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), visited the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) on Monday, within his current visit to the Sultanate.

The guest was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of the maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting marine environment from various risks.

The guest also viewed modern devices and equipment used in supporting maritime security operations. — ONA

