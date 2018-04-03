Bilateral ties discussed with Afghan officials

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs received at the General Diwan of the ministry on Tuesday Dr Nasir Ahmad Andisha, Deputy Foreign Minister for Management and Resources in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing them in various fields.

The meeting also exchanged viewpoints on the regional and international issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by a number of officials from the Omani and Afghani sides. — ONA

