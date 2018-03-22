Bilateral relations reviewed with US, Pakistan

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Thursday General Joseph L Votel, Commander of the US Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides reviewed the existing military cooperation between the Sultanate and the United States.

They also discussed several matters of common concern between the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and the US ambassador to the Sultanate.

Sayyid Badr also received in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Pakistan’s Army Staff and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides reviewed the existing military cooperation between the two friendly countries and discussed several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and the Pakistani Ambassador appointed to the Sultanate. — ONA

