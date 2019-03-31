Bilateral, regional and global issues discussed with Abbas

TUNIS: President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), received at the Palace Hotel on Saturday night His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, who is leading the Sultanate’s delegation to the 30th ordinary Arab Summit, which commenced its deliberations in Tunis on Sunday.

During the meeting, HH Sayyid Asaad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of permanent health and happiness to President Abbas, and the brotherly Palestinian people further progress and growth.

The Palestinian President asked HH Sayyid Asaad to convey his greetings along with his best wishes of continuous health, wellbeing and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

The meeting reviewed relations between the two countries. It also discussed regional and international events, as well as several issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended from the Palestinian side by Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee; Riyad al Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants; Majdi al Khalidi, Palestinian President’s Diplomatic Adviser; and Heil el-Fahoum, Palestinian Ambassador to Tunisia. The Omani side was represented by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Saud bin Ali al Ruqaishi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Tunisia, Khalifa bin Hamad al Badi, Advisor at Sayyid Asaad’s Office and Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Advisor at Sayyid Asaad’s Office. — ONA

Related