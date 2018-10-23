Bilal treble powers Pakistan to big win

Muscat, OCT 23 – Aleem Bilal’s treble powered Pakistan to a convincing 8-1 victory over Oman in a lop-sided match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Monday. Bilal struck early in the game when he converted two penalty corners in the 13th and 18th minutes of the match. A third penalty corner conversion in the 39th minute completed his tally for the day and put Pakistan on their way to a much deserved, thumping win. With the victory, Pakistan have kept themselves on track for a place in the semifinal with six points in their kitty and two matches to play.

Oman, who were very competitive in the 1-3 defeat to Malaysia in the previous match, showed a few glimpses of putting up a resistance in the first ten minutes. However, the hosts could not replicate a similar performance in this game owing to their own inability to enforce themselves and Pakistan’s resurgence after their defeat to India. Pakistan were very proactive as compared to the India game and kept pounding the Oman defence relentlessly. It was only a matter of time before they struck and they came in the way of penalty corners. Bilal was upto the task and converted both in style.

What followed thereafter was a deluge of goals for Pakistan and a complete breakdown of Oman’s defensive apparatus.

Mohammad Irfan Jr struck inside the D after a pass from Muhammad Atiq in the 22nd minute which trebled Oman’s lead.

Ammad Butt slammed the fourth goal for Oman in the 26th minute through a penalty corner.

In the 34th minute, it was the senior Mohammad Irfan’s turn to strike when he converted another penalty corner for Pakistan.

Bilal’s third PC conversion in the 39th minute just piled up the misery for the Sultanate team.

Oman could not find a way to stop the Pakistani onslaught with defenders struggling to adapt to the pace and trickery of the Pakistanis.

Qasim al Shibli and Marwan al Raisi tried stopping a few Pakistani advances but that could not be sustained for long.

Abu Mahmood (45th) and Mohammad Atiq (52nd) completed the goalfest for Pakistan while Mohammad al Lawati struck a consolation goal for Oman in the 60th minute. The game was the 100th international match for Oman’s Salah al Saadi and the player was felicitated by Oman coach Tahir Zaman.

Haridev Pushparaj