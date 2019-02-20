BikingMan Oman set for cycling thrills

Anuroop Athiparambath –

MUSCAT, FEB 20 –

The second edition of BikingMan Oman will continue the cycling wave in the Sultanate after the Tour of Oman.

Eighty athletes from 23 countries will attempt to complete a spectacular route of 1,000 kilometres and 7,500 metres of elevation gain when the BikingMan competition begins in Barka – Al Nahda Resort, on February 24.

The unsupported ultra cycling race which runs until March 1 includes the most challenging cycling conditions the Sultanate can offer.

Saif al Rushaidi, President of Oman Cycling Association (OCA), said this is a proud moment for the Sultanate.

“We are under the scanner of international cycling media with the Tour of Oman race now going on. BikingMan in its second edition has returned stronger and bigger and will offer a unique kind of competition very different from the normal cycling race.”

Al Rushaidi said it was a privilege for the Sultanate to host the first Arab Mountain Biking event with the approval of International Cycling Union (UCI).

The event held from November 17 to 19, 2018 in Oman was the first one after the UCI approved the Arab Cycling Federation. Tunisian Mahir al Habouri won the gold.

“It was great to notice Oman has been instrumental to get the international recognition for the Arab cycling body. We are thankful to all the parties who supported us in this endeavour.”

The OCA chief said BikingMan will raise the portfolio of the Sultanate among the adventure loving athletes and fans across the world.

The event is co-organised by BikingMan, OCA and Ministry of Sports Affairs.

UCI PRAISES OMAN EFFORTS

UCI Vice-President Wagih Azzam, who was present at the press conference at Grand Hormuz Hotel, appreciated OCA in its efforts to hold diverse cycling events.

“The Oman Cylcing Association talks less but works more. In a short span of time they have impressed the international cycling body and we can see the whole-hearted efforts of the association and related parties in this regard.”

Azzam also conveyed the greetings of UCI President David Lappartient to OCA and for the event.

French explorer Axel Carion, CEO of BikingMan, said the races will be very exciting as the athletes explore Oman through its beautiful mountains and terrains.

“There will be a check point on the top of Jabal Shams after the athletes cycle around the Al Hajar mountains.”

“The athletes will be self-supported only in their push to the absolute limits,” Axel said, adding the sufficient medial arrangements will be made in coordination with medical staff at various checkpoints during the race.

“This will invariably spreading the awareness of cycling and healthy practices among the residents of Oman.”

IMPRESSIVE LINE-UP

An impressive line-up of endurance athletes, both men and women, will take part in the race.

The hosts will be represented by the Royal Army of Oman with four national athletes as well as amateur Omani cyclists.

Irish Red Cross ambassador Jason Black will return with remarkable endurance adventurers such as ultra-triathlon Enduroman Female record holder Perring Fages (France), Himalaya extreme adventurer Steven Le Hyaric (France), ultra-distance world record holder Jonas Deichmann (Germany, 24h time-trial female world champion Jasmijn Muller (Netherlands), ultra cyclists Josh Ibbett (England) and Xavier Massart (Belgium). Top leaders of 2018 BikingMan championship – Rodney Soncco (Peru) and Niel Copeland (England) will also be in action.

During the race course, all athletes will have to manage their own food, water and sleeping time without any form of outside assistance, from the start to the finish line.

The fastest of them is likely to complete the 1000 km under 48 hours, establishing the fastest time to date to cycle around Oman.

The athletes must race as solo or pair riders.

Last year, the female solo category was won by Italian Juliana Buhring, who completed the race in 49h 53min. The mens Solo category was won by Rodney Soncco from Peru, who completed the race in 46h 17min. The Team category was won by Team Army Oman, consisting of local athletes Mohammed Awad Obaid al Shandoudi and Hatem Hamdan Hammad al Boushri in 71h 30min.