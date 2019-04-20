Bigger the catch, higher the prize money

MUSCAT, APRIL 20 – A fishing competition was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Seeb on Saturday in coordination with the office of Wali of Seeb. The competition, sponsored by Al Mouj Muscat, saw over 200 professional and amateur fishermen (over 18 years of age) taking part to catch the largest fish on a licensed boat with permits from the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The competition, being held for the third year, was aimed at supporting the fishing community and helping them preserve and continue with this art in the future.

The results were calculated based on the total weight of fish and the method of fishing. The first place winner got RO 700, while the second place and third place winners got RO 500 and RO 100 respectively, which will be distributed at an official ceremony next month. Another highlight of this year’s edition was the fishing and swimming competition for youngsters in the age group 12 to 15, provided they had the consent of their guardian. A special prize RO 50 was also awarded to the most ‘beautiful photo of the contest.’ Special short cruise tours were also conducted in the afternoon.