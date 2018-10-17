BIG SALUTE TO WOMEN

The Council of Ministers in a statement on the occasion of Omani Women’s Day said: “The Sultanate’s celebration of Omani Women’s Day on October 17 every year crown’s Omani women’s role in the march of comprehensive rebuilding that the country is witnessing under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Omani women have proved their efficiency in shouldering their national responsibility side by side with men in all sectors. This is besides women’s role in representing the Sultanate in regional and international arenas.

