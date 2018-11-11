Local 

Bid for veterinary hospital in Dhofar

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has announced bids for the establishment and management of a veterinary hospital in the Dhofar Governorate. The first-of-its-kind vet hospital in the Sultanate will be supervised and regulated by the competent authority at the ministry. The main aims of the hospital will be to control the outbreak of diseases, keep up public hygiene and offer treatment to diseases of all kinds. It should also be equipped to conduct surgical operations. The last date to submit the bids will be January 11, 2019.

