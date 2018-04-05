BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with US Chamber of Commerce

SYDNEY: Global miner BHP Billiton said on Thursday it had made a final decision to leave the World Coal Association (WCA) over differences on climate change but would remain a member of the US Chamber of Commerce.

BHP has largely quit mining coal for power plants, but is the world’s largest exporter of coal for steel-making. It said in December it had taken a preliminary decision to withdraw from the WCA, pending a full review.

The miner came under pressure from Australian green groups last year to leave any industry associations with policies that fail to match the company’s support of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

“In light of the material difference identified by the review and the narrow range of activities of benefit to BHP from membership, BHP has reached a final view that it will cease membership of the WCA,” BHP said in a statement.

The WCA said it was disappointed with BHP’s decision, especially given that BHP had been involved in developing the association’s position on energy and climate change. — Reuters

