Beware of wet roads on khareef trip

SALALAH, July 16 – Certain driving tips may go handy for those who are coming to Salalah during the khareef season, because most of the people come here from dry places and those drivers are not used to long distance wet roads. Salalah is entirely different during khareef where the roads are mostly wet and even marshy sometimes due to continuous supply of water and its accumulation at low lying areas.

The mountains tempt the visitors because most of the places with scenic beauty lie on the mountains and the drivers have to manoeuvre steep high and steep low roads with curves. This also demands certain level of care from the drivers.

In an interview with Observer safety expert Frank Higgins shared some safety tips on ‘Driving in fog and rain during khareef season’.

First and foremost reduce speed gradually and maintain a safe distance with other cars when you start entering into fog or rain affected areas. Keep your AC on to stop windows misting up.

“Start your trip earlier. Plan ahead and ensure you give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination safely and ensure you have sufficient fuel, warm clothes, water and that you have checked your tyres and oil. Use windscreen wipers as a necessary tool to get maximum visibility and ensure that the water reservoirs are full.”

Higgins puts emphasis on using dipped headlights during fog and asks drivers to turn on fog lights before journey. It is important to check all lights are clean and working. “But during rain it is advisable to use dipped head lights and not fog lights as this can affect the vision of the driver who is behind you.” “If fog is too dense or rain is so heavy that impairs your vision, immediately park your vehicle in a safe area, put on hazard warning lights while vehicle is parked. Do not continue your journey until visibility improves,” said the safety expert who is Head of health, safety and environment (HSE) at Raysut Cement.

He advises to control the temptation of speed and overtaking and asked the drivers to be extra cautious while changing lanes. “Stay in the lane, don’t change unnecessary,” he says emphatically. Drivers tend to use hazard lights off and on. He suggests not using hazard warning lights while driving and asks people to use them only when their cars have come to a complete Stop. “Always keep a safe distance from vehicle in front to avoid and manage any sudden situation on the road,” said Higgins.