Beware of food poisoning during summer season

MUSCAT, July 7 – People tend to consume cold and raw foods such as ice creams and salads in summer. They have been advised to exercise caution as such a habit could result in food poisoning. According to Dr Mohammed Younis, a rehabilitation expert, summer is to blame for cases of food infection, especially gastrointestinal problems, because of the speedy fermentation of foods and chemical change. “It isn’t just germs. They include the bacteria, which grows faster in summer.” Foods such as dairy products, including milk and yoghurt, are a breeding ground for bacteria, he says. “Fish and other seafood will rot easily because of high temperature.”

Huda al Zidi, Clinical Dietician, Royal Hospital, says that any food, if improperly handled, or left at room temperature for an extended period of time, may facilitate the growth of bacteria and deteriorate as a result.

To prevent food poisoning, it is recommended we follow some basic guidelines. The first step is to maintain personal hygiene and keep utensils and environment clean by washing hands with soap prior to handling or eating food, washing cutlery and cooking utensils both before and after use, and keeping the kitchen and dining environment clean.

“Raw and cooked food should be handled separately,” says Dr Viresh Chopra, Faculty of Endocrinology, Oman Dental College. “Store cooked and ready-to-eat foods separately inside the refrigerator.”

Dr Dilip Singhvi, Medical Director at Apollo Hospital, says air is an “unrecognised factor which can cause spoilage directly or by enhancing microbial growth or through enzymatic reactions like oxidation, especially fatty portion of food, resulting in offensive odours”.

He said water and moisture is another important factor for spoilage as most foods have some water content, enabling bacteria and moulds to grow.

One of the first symptoms of food poisoning is the abdominal pain. The other symptoms include vomiting and loose bowels.

Experts recommend that foods be cooked until the temperature reaches 75 degrees Celsius or higher.

Shellfish must be cooked until the shell opens. After the shell opens, it should be cooked for another five to ten minutes to ensure thorough cooking. Soup and stewed food should be brought to a boil. Continue to boil it at least for one minute.

Never reheat cooked food more than once. After it is reheated once, the leftovers should be disposed of.

“Drink more water and fluids as much as possible as that is the best way to flush out these bacteria. Yoghurt with rice is good remedy for loose bowels and vomiting,” says Dr Younis.

The Muscat Municipality’s health division has warned all restaurants and eateries to take measures to keep food away from direct exposure to the sun.

“We conduct regular checks at restaurants and other places to make sure they take measures to sell food which is not contaminated or stale,” an official said.

