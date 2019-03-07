‘Better create your own jobs than waiting for them’

Mazid Mustahil Akaak –

“Once you are ready, start” is the advice of 21-year-old Abdullah al Jameel to anyone thinking of starting his own business. The young entrepreneur kick-started his business of printing graphics on T-shirts, caps and coffee mugs just a few weeks after learning a media course at Salalah College of Applied Sciences. He is still pursuing Mass Communication course in the college.

The company name ‘Spell’, according to Abdullah, suggests that “it is a magic that I can do with the printing and add value to your work by the touch of art.”

The main reason why Abdullah decided to start his own business is ensuring job security for himself. He received a good deal of support from his family and fellow students both emotionally and financially.

It picked up well like a ‘Spell’ which is the brand name of Abdullah’s enterprise. He operates mainly on social media for taking orders from customers and does the delivery directly.

Sultan al Naimi is another example of someone who cannot wait for job after completing education. He has been running his own jewellery and perfume business for well over a year. Sultan started his business without any form of financial support, stating that he had always dreamed of running his own business, and could never see himself working under a manager. Still a student, Sultan is pursuing studies in Business Administration at Salalah CAS.

Sultan purchases precious metals and stones which are then taken to his warehouse to be crafted into jewellery by his business partners. One of the biggest challenges Sultan finds is obtaining authentic goods and materials, especially perfumes. Although perfumes available in the market for retailers are mostly authentic, Sultan calls for caution in order to avoid purchasing any counterfeit material being sold at inflated prices.

Additionally, Sultan was given an opportunity by the college to travel to Qatar to study specialised business course, an experience which he says was “the most helpful thing for his business.” He has a piece of advice for any person interested in starting his/her own business. Sultan says they must first “find out what the people need; find out what problems they face, then think of a solution.”

Adel Ali Dashisha, Head of the Department of Career Guidance at CAS Salalah, says, “One of our objectives is to prepare the students to start their own businesses. The Ministry of Higher Education focuses on building the students’ skills which is as important as their college education. So the college has its operational plans where a number of workshops and trainings are held for students.” He cited many examples of students taking up own enterprises as their work options.

Kauther Nasser al Hareizi has recently graduated with good advertising skills from the department of Mass Communication and runs her own business of printing and digital design. She develops Instagram themes and snapchat lenses. Her designs are on visual identity where she designs logos, business cards, envelopes and letter heads. She manages her business from her home and works at her own pace, sometimes 6 to 8 hours a day, depending on the need of her clients.

This trend of owning enterprises of their own is becoming popular among college students.

(The writer is a student of Salalah College of Applied Sciences)