Best sportspersons of 2018 honoured

MUSCAT, March 4 – In a glittering event late on Monday, the Ministry of Sports Affairs (MoSA) felicitated the achievers who won regional and international recognition in 2018 at the annual awards ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, in the presence of officials, dignitaries and representatives of all sports national teams. This year’s edition of the award ceremony recorded feting of more than 400 athletes representing different sports associations including Oman Shooting Association, Oman Equestrian Federation, Oman Athletics Association, Oman Volleyball Association, Oman Tennis Association, Oman School Sport Association, Oman Swimming Association.

At committee’s level, Oman Paralympic Committee were feted besides to Oman Bodybuilding Committee, Oman Weightlifting Committee, Omani Bowling Committee, Oman Cycling Committee, Omani Golf Committee, Oman Sailing Committee, Oman Beach Sports Committee, Oman Karate Committee, National Rowing Team and Oman Automobile Association. The ministry feted the above mentioned associations and committees for their contribution in various achievements last year.

Shaikh Saad al Saadi affirmed that honouring the best athletes who recorded achievements last year is an appreciation from the Ministry for the hard work and positive effort that had been instrumental in winning laurels for Oman in the regional and international events. “We hope that all the athletes continue their hard working to record much more successful results in upcoming events and tournaments,” the minister said. Shaikh Rashad Ahmed al Hinai, Undersecretary of Ministry of Sports Affairs, said the Ministry is working to create a sports generation that will be capable to register good achievements. “We have established a committee that is responsible for felicitating all the sportsmen who made good results for Sultanate’s sports. Also, the committee will review the achievements as per the level of participation and deliver the proper reward to the athletes,” Al Hinai added.

Paralympic star

Oman’s Paralympic champion, Mohammed al Mashaykhi, had a successful year with many medals last year. Al Mashaykhi bagged a gold medal in the shot put with a distance of 8.42 metres. Also, he got silver in the same competition with a distance of 7.26 m during the Paralympic Asian Games in Indonesia last October. He ended the year by adding another three medals at the Cerebral Palsy International Sport & Recreation Association (CPISRA) World Games in San Cugat in Spain in August 2018. Al Mashaykhi won gold medal in ‘push the shot’ and he broke his record with 10.14 m, while also claiming silver medal in discus throw with 14.53 metres in F32 category.

Al Mashaykhi, expressed his joy for his accomplishments last year. “I am very proud of my achievements last year. Thanks to all who were part to that success including my technical coaching staff and my teammates in the national team. Dedicated thanks to the Ministry of Sports Affairs for this annual event and it is pleasure to join colleagues from other athletes at this function,” Al Mashaykhi added. “These are unforgettable memories and it will stay in our mind forever. Definitely, this appreciation form the Ministry will push us forward to continue the winning ways and represent our country through achieving top records and being at the podium,” the Paralympics’ star concluded.

Athletics star

Oman’s upcoming athletics star, Ali Anwar al Balushi, had bagged bronze medal in 200 metre race distance at the World Gymnasium Championship in Saudi Arabia in May. The sprinter said that it was a great moment to be honoured after securing good performance for the country. “I am very glad to be one of the accomplishers for the previous year. Getting the honour from the ministry means a lot to me. It is a support and encouragement for a youngster like me. It will push me to perform better in the upcoming tournaments and championships. My main goal is to raise the Sultanate flag in all events I participate”. “Right now, I am getting ready to take part in the Asian Championship in Hong Kong in March end. Also, I will be competing in the Arab championship in Tunisia in July,” he added.