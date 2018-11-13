Best classical Arab songs at ROHM

Praised as The Singer of a Generation, Syrian artist, Mayada Al Henawi has collaborated with top composers, including in a ground-breaking alliance with the popular musician, Baligh Hamdi. At the Royal Opera House Muscat, Mayada will perform some of her best-loved songs, such as Kan Ya Makan and Ana Ba’ch’ak, along with other wonderful pieces.

Egyptian artist, Reham Abdel Hakim is renowned for her authentic performance of the songs of Umm Kulthum. Hakim’s beautiful voice and charismatic presence mesmerize audiences who are likely to experience the happiest times of their lives. She participates in various festivals with songs adored by the public, such as Feeha Haga Helwa.

Mayada Al Henawi and Reham Abdel Hakim will perform on Saturday November 17 at 7pm. With two such amazing artists singing some of the Arab World’s best-loved songs, this will be an evening to cherish.

An interesting and informative Pre-Performance Talk will be held (for ticket-holders only) one hour before the performance – in the Maidan Hall on the second floor of the ROHM building.

For further information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om

